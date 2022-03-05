Person arrested after man dies in Hamilton home

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a home in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a property on Borman Road, in Huntington, shortly after 7pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said in a statement.

Upon arrival, a man was found to have sustained serious injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, he died at the scene.

Another man at the property was arrested at the time and charges are under consideration, Saunders said.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Monday.

A scene guard has been present overnight at the property and a forensic examination will begin on Sunday.

There will be an increase police presence in the area while police conduct their enquiries.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220305/5348, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.