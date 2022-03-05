Person arrested after man dies in Hamilton home

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at a home in Hamilton on Saturday night.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a property on Borman Road, in Huntington, shortly after 7pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said in a statement.

Upon arrival, a man was found to have sustained serious injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, he died at the scene.

Another man at the property was arrested at the time and charges are under consideration, Saunders said.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Monday.

A scene guard has been present overnight at the property and a forensic examination will begin on Sunday.

There will be an increase police presence in the area while police conduct their enquiries.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220305/5348, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Kiwis must accept Covid is ‘not going to go away’ - Hipkins

2

Shane Warne sober and alone when he died - manager

3

Person arrested after man dies in Hamilton home

4

LIVE: Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

5

Concerns around toxicity of RATs ending up in landfill

Latest Stories

Police 'did the best that we could' handling protest - Coster

LIVE: Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Person dies following single-car crash north of Auckland

Kiwis must accept Covid is ‘not going to go away’ - Hipkins

Person arrested after man dies in Hamilton home

Related Stories

Police appeal for videos of violence at Parliament

Three people injured after shooting in downtown Auckland

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's brother was shot in Auckland CBD

Taranaki man in altercation before serious bicycling fall