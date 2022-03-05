Choppers battling bushfire near Auckland's Long Bay

Two helicopters are aiding firefighters in battling a five-hectare bushfire near Long Bay in Auckland.

A FENZ spokesperson said crews responded to a third alarm call just before 3.00pm at the intersection of East Coast Road and Okura River Road.

Currently, there are two helicopters, six pumps, one tanker and a command unit at the scene, with three more tankers on route to the blaze.

A witness said they could see a large amount of smoke coming from the Okura River Road.

FENZ said an easterly wind is fanning the fire towards East Coast Road, where there are four residential properties at risk.

The spokesperson said crews are working hard to ensure the blaze does not affect any residential properties.