Tributes flow in for late Australian cricketer Shane Warne

Tributes have begun pouring in for Australian icon and cricketing great Shane Warne, who has passed away while holidaying in Thailand, aged 52.

Shane Warne with the Ashes trophy after winning the 2006/07 Ashes against England. (Source: Getty)

Warne is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner in 1999.

He has since gone on to become a renowned broadcaster of the game, commentating both Australian and England home summers.

Fellow Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and David Warner were among those to react to the news on Twitter.

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar said the news had left him "shocked, stunned and miserable", while he paid tribute to Warne.

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

The England cricket team have observed a moment of silence prior to the fourth day of their warm-up game against the West Indies Presidents XI in Antigua.

England players observe a moment of silence in remembrance of Shane Warne. (Source: Getty)

West Indian great Brian Lara said he was "speechless" as he came to terms with the news of Warne's passing.

💔 And speechless at the moment. I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!!

We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!!

My condolences goes out to his family.

RIP Warnie!! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/sQOrL9dIyM — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) March 4, 2022

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has posted a photo of he and Warne together dressed in full Australian whites, describing the late cricketer as a "once in a generational talent".

Like you all I am in shock to wake to the news that @ShaneWarne had passed away. I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane. pic.twitter.com/2nL5h0VGZR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 4, 2022

England cricket described Warne as a "legend" and a "genius".

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

A host of Indian cricketers paid their respects to Warne on Twitter, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli described Warne as the "goat", meaning greatest of all time.

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards said he was "shocked to the core" by the news of Warne's passing.

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Former Pakistan speedster, and sometimes controversial commentator, Shoaib Akhtar described Warne as "one of the finest cricketers" and "one of the best human beings".

It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

England cricketer Liam Livingstone said Warne was his idol growing up and the reason the hard-hitting allrounder began bowling leg spin.

The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022

West Indies great Chris Gayle tweeted "RIP legend" upon hearing the news.

Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi described Warne as a "university of leg-spin bowling" who had inspired him early in his career.

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara said he was still coming to terms with the news.

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Warne had "literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin".

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Fellow Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan paid tribute to Warne, saying the Australian was the reason he began bowling leg spin.

#NewProfilePic

To the greatest legspinner of all time= Shane Warne. The reason I started bowling legspin. Rest in power. There will be none like you. Few people have the power to inspire generations, you are the reason so many of us started bowling legspin. #Legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/iYPdAwYS7Q — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) March 4, 2022

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said he was "shocked and shattered" to hear of Warne's passing.