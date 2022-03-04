Tributes flow in for late Australian cricketer Shane Warne

Tributes have begun pouring in for Australian icon and cricketing great Shane Warne, who has passed away while holidaying in Thailand, aged 52.
Warne is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers of all time, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also a World Cup winner in 1999.
He has since gone on to become a renowned broadcaster of the game, commentating both Australian and England home summers.
Fellow Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and David Warner were among those to react to the news on Twitter.
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar said the news had left him "shocked, stunned and miserable", while he paid tribute to Warne.
The England cricket team have observed a moment of silence prior to the fourth day of their warm-up game against the West Indies Presidents XI in Antigua.
West Indian great Brian Lara said he was "speechless" as he came to terms with the news of Warne's passing.
Australian actor Hugh Jackman has posted a photo of he and Warne together dressed in full Australian whites, describing the late cricketer as a "once in a generational talent".
England cricket described Warne as a "legend" and a "genius".
A host of Indian cricketers paid their respects to Warne on Twitter, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.
Kohli described Warne as the "goat", meaning greatest of all time.
West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards said he was "shocked to the core" by the news of Warne's passing.
Former Pakistan speedster, and sometimes controversial commentator, Shoaib Akhtar described Warne as "one of the finest cricketers" and "one of the best human beings".
England cricketer Liam Livingstone said Warne was his idol growing up and the reason the hard-hitting allrounder began bowling leg spin.
West Indies great Chris Gayle tweeted "RIP legend" upon hearing the news.
Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi described Warne as a "university of leg-spin bowling" who had inspired him early in his career.
Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara said he was still coming to terms with the news.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Warne had "literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin".
Fellow Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan paid tribute to Warne, saying the Australian was the reason he began bowling leg spin.
Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said he was "shocked and shattered" to hear of Warne's passing.