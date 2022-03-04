Taranaki man in altercation before serious bicycling fall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured following an altercation in the Taranaki township of Waitara on Friday night.

A file image of a police officer.

It comes after a 64-year-old man was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with another man on McLean Street around 7.15pm, Detective Sergeant Chris Allemann said in a statement.

The pair are known to each other.

The man then left McLean Street on his bicycle on his way to West Quay, where he fell to the ground.

The man was initially unresponsive when approached by a member of the public, who then performed CPR until ambulance staff arrived.

He was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

"At this early stage of the investigation, we are still piecing together a timeline of what occurred," Allemann said.

"While we have spoken to some witnesses, we are keen to talk to anyone who saw the altercation on McLean Street, the man leaving the area on his bicycle and his later fall."

He said police would also like to thank the person who went to the man's aid and provided medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allemann via 105, quoting file number 220305/3376.

