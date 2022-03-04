Police seek help to locate missing South Island man

Source: 1News

Police have appealed for information that could help to find missing man Wayne Taylor.

Missing man Wayne Taylor.

The 54-year-old was reported missing on 22 February after last being seen in Blenheim on Sunday 20 February.

He was wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue polo, and had been expected to drive to Christchurch.

His silver 2011 Mercedes SUV, registration number HSG531, was seen at the Te Ana Pouri Carpark off SH1 Rakautara, north of Kaikōura, about 7pm on the same evening he was last seen.

An extensive ground and aerial search has been carried out in the area where his car was found.

His family is deeply concerned by his disappearance, which is out of character.

Anyone who has information about Taylor and his movements in the days surrounding his disappearance, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220222/5993.

