Man wanted after fleeing armed police in Northland

Source: 1News

Police are after the public’s help to find David Johnstone, 37, who has 12 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

David Johnstone.

David Johnstone. (Source: NZ Police)

The warrants include escaping custody, resisting police and burglary.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Northland District Commander, said Johnstone was involved in an incident in Paramount Parade, Tikipunga, on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4pm, officers observed Johnstone in the carpark of a business. He failed to stop for police when signalled, so officers "employed tactical options" in an attempt to apprehend him, Hill said.

Police were armed as a precaution.

Hill said while fleeing, Johnstone crashed into other vehicles in the carpark. He then came to a stop after crashing into a vehicle on Paramount Parade.

Johnstone fled the scene on foot and is still to be found, despite police conducting searches.

Reports on social media said a man allegedly had a gun at Countdown Tikipunga.

Hill said Johnstone is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and instead to call 111 immediately and quote file number P049808095. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

