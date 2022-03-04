LIVE: Zelensky unleashes on NATO for refusing no-fly zone

Source: 1News

Welcome to 1News’ live updates of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24.

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022.

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill introducing a prison sentence of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war in Ukraine.

- Russia's state communications watchdog blocked access to Facebook and Twitter.

- US President Joe Biden met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto as Finland weighs up whether to join NATO while neighbouring Russia pummels Ukraine.

- Netsafe is urging New Zealanders to look out for disinformation online about the conflict.

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022.

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

12.45pm: Footage has been released from when UK journalist Stuart Ramsay and his Sky News team were attacked near Kyiv on Monday.

Camera operator Richie Mockler kept filming while they were under gunfire.

Mockler took two rounds to his body armour and Ramsay was wounded.

12.05pm: Volodymyr Zelensky criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a speech.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone over fears it would provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

11.15am: US senators are set to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow on Zoom.

11.00am: The White House announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to discuss the invasion with officials.

Harris’s visit will focus on economic, security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, as well as how the US can “further support Ukraine’s neighbours as they welcome and care for refugees fleeing violence”, according to the vice president’s deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

10.50am: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is facing backlash after calling for the Russian people to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that it is “not the position of the United States government”.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

LIVE: Zelensky unleashes on NATO for refusing no-fly zone

2

US senator slated for calling for Russians to assassinate Putin

3

Three people injured after shooting in downtown Auckland

4

Australian cricketing great Shane Warne dies aged 52

5

Warne obituary: The cricket star who transcended the sport

Latest Stories

18,833 new Covid-19 cases in NZ on Saturday, five deaths

Five deaths of people with Covid-19 reported on Saturday

LIVE: Zelensky unleashes on NATO for refusing no-fly zone

Warne obituary: The cricket star who transcended the sport

Taranaki man in altercation before serious bicycling fall

Related Stories

US senator slated for calling for Russians to assassinate Putin

Russia to punish 'fake' war reports with 15 years in prison

Russian forces seize control of nuclear plant; fire extinguished

Russia accused of using thermobaric weapons - what are they?