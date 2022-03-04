Crusaders staffer raising money for child cancer with 102km run

Some of Canterbury's biggest rugby stars have clocked up more than a few kilometres today, as they support their mate who’s casually running an ultra-marathon for charity.

Aaron Webb completes the first of his many laps around Rugby Park. (Source: Crusaders)

By Lachie McLeod

Crusaders Academy Manager Aaron Webb is running a mammoth 102km around Rugby Park on Friday for the Child Cancer Foundation but he’s calling it “a little journey”.

Webb told 1News he was “looking forward to a little pain” as well as raising money for a great cause at the time, but midway through he was barely breaking a sweat.

“It’s starting to get tough, that’s for sure," he said during the run.

"Legs are starting to get a bit tired but the ol' head is still going so that’s good.”

The Child Cancer Foundation was at the forefront of Webb’s mind when committing to this run. The charity has lost the opportunity to run their annual street appeal loosing around $300,000 to Covid-19.

“They are an awesome organisation who do such amazing work with the families and the children that they work with and as a club we wanted to be able to give something back to them, personally I wanted to be able to that too.”

Webb hasn't been running alone during the challenge, being joined by some familiar rugby names including Adam Whitelock and Israel Dagg, as well as his 10-year-old daughter Madison and 75-year-old father Bill for a few laps.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. I’ve got a great crew of staff here who’ve helped set it all up and an amazing day," Webb said.

Whitelock was the man who inspired Webb to do the run, joining him for a casual half marathon in the morning.

The former Crusaders said what "Webby" was doing was inspirational.

“What an awesome thing he’s doing, fundraising for child cancer."

Child Cancer Foundation’s South Island Business Development Manager Daniel Falcone completely agreed.

“We are in awe of the incredible feat Webby is undertaking in support of tamariki with cancer and their whānau and are so grateful to be the recipient of his generosity," Falcone said.

“We don’t receive any charitable funding from the Government, so we rely on the support of amazing people like Webby and the Crusaders community to fund our vital services.”

The Crusaders' community have raised just under $9000 and that's steadily climbing - a figure Webb is humbled by but is pushing for a bigger target.

“We're aiming for $20,000," he said.

"So we are nearly half way there which is great so anything that we can do for the child cancer foundation is important.

"Anything you can spare - I know its tough times for some people at the moment, but anything you could spare would be so appreciated.”

Falcone added every dollar donated during Friday's event would make a "massive difference" for the families they support during "one of the toughest times of their lives".

Webb said he'd even sacrifice his mullet for the cause. with a starting bid of $300.

“If anyone wants to pay Child Cancer Foundation to cut it off, I’ll take any bids to get rid of it - my wife would probably be happy with that!”

Those looking to support Webb's efforts can donate here.