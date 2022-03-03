Russians banned from Winter Paralympics as IPC u-turn

The decision to allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics has seen a u-turn after drawing swift condemnation.

It follows major backlash in the last 12 hours, since it was decided the athletes could compete.

In a statement on Thursday evening the IPC say they’ve decided to "decline athlete entries" because multiple NPC’s, teams and athletes were threatening not to compete, jeopardising the viability of the Games and that the situation in the athlete villages in escalating and ensuring the safety of athletes has become untenable.

1News was scheduled to have a one one with the IPC President today, but it was cancelled at the last minute due to “urgent internal meetings”.

In a statement on Friday morning, Paralympics NZ praised the change.

"Paralympics New Zealand is pleased to see this decision to allow Russian and Belarusian Para athletes to compete has been reversed," the organisation said.

"While we understand the legal and constitutional constraints factored in the original decision, we do not believe enough priority was placed on the damaging impact their attendance would have on the spirit of the Paralympic Games, and the safety and wellbeing of all Para athletes.

"We stand with the IPC’s hope that we can get back to a situation when the talk and focus is fully on the power of sport to transform the lives of persons with disabilities, and the best of humanity."

The pinnacle of Paralympic sport set to open on Friday.