Paracetamol, throat lozenges crucial for battling Omicron at home

Primary care lead for the NZ Covid-19 vaccination programme Dr Joe Bourne said people should have an "Omicron first aid kid" at home in case they catch the virus.

First aid kit. (Source: Getty)

Speaking via video at Thursday's 1pm Omicron update, where over 23,000 new cases of Covid were announced, Bourne said Kiwis should have paracetamol and throat lozenges to treat common flu-like symptoms.

Bourne also added people should try to stay hydrated if they become infected.

He said a successful Covid-19 response is the result of good collaboration between healthcare providers but also the community.

"As you've been seeing in the figures to date, over 99 per cent of people with Covid are being safely cared for and isolating in the community.

"In my experience of working, the majority of people who are catching Covid are able to care for themselves with support of whānau and others in the community."

Information for how to care for yourself or someone else with Covid-19 can be found on the Ministry of Health website.