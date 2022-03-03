NZR give Foster 'strong support' after 2021 review, CEO says

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has confirmed All Blacks coach Ian Foster has retained his role after a review into the side's disappointing finish to the 2021 season.

Robinson spoke to media on Thursday following Wednesday's monthly NZR board meeting in which reviews into both the All Blacks and Black Ferns seasons were tabled.

"Ian will talk in more detail regarding the All Blacks review in the next couple of days," Robinson said.

"He'll set up time to talk the media directly but I can reassure you there has been a full look at all the aspects of the campaign last year and we're very comfortable with Ian's performance through that time and the work he's undertaking at the moment.

"There's strong support there."

Foster and the All Blacks finished with a record of 12-3 in 2021, managing to win the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship with just the single loss to South Africa in the southern hemisphere competition.

However, Foster came under heavy fire after the team's end-of-year tour ended with back-to-back defeats with the All Blacks firmly beaten by Ireland and France.

Ian Foster. (Source: Associated Press)

Along with Foster, assistant coaches John Plumtree, Scott McLeod, Greg Feek and Brad Mooar were also under the review spotlight.

Robinson wouldn't confirm the status of the assistant quartet on Thursday.

"Ian will address that in the next couple of days," Robinson said.

"Our focus as a board was to work incredibly hard on all aspects of the review as it related to a performance and environment standard," he said.

"Ian spent time with the board yesterday and he'll talk to more detail about that in the next couple of days."

Robinson added the All Blacks' 2022 season was locked in at Wednesday's meeting as well.

"We confirmed that we will play the July Test series against Ireland in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin," he said.

"We are still working on the prospect of playing midweek games against Ireland. There's nothing more to report on that officially but work is going on behind the scenes with Irish Rugby."

The All Blacks will play Rugby Championship Tests against Argentina in Hamilton and Christchurch while a Bledisloe Cup Test will also be played at Eden Park.