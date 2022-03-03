Neighbours to stop production after nearly 37 years on-air

Source: 1News

Popular Aussie soap opera Neighbours is ceasing production after nearly 37 years on-air.

(Source: Twitter/Neighbours)

The show chronicles the lives of Ramsay St residents.

The move was announced on the shows official Twitter page on Thursday night.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," the post reads.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.

"From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

The show helped launch the careers of pop stars Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

It was first broadcast on the Seven Network on March 18, 1985.

EntertainmentAustraliaTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Russians banned from Winter Paralympics as IPC u-turn

2

‘Comically bad’ NZ-made NFT scheme ‘Pixelmon’ sparks outrage

3

Free rapid antigen tests now available for home testing

4

Video shows protesters lighting Parliament fire

5

23,183 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

Latest Stories

Foreign military aid continues to pour in for Ukraine

Confusion over collection as free RATs now available

Bay of Plenty woman's grave fears for son fighting to protect Ukraine

Paddon returns to WRC but this time he's doing it his way

Strike involving health workers called off as Covid spreads

Related Stories

Comedy series starring Zelensky gets boost in popularity

TVNZ among big winners at New Zealand Television Awards

'I cried' - Matty McLean shares details of his engagement

Breakfast's Matty McLean announces engagement to Ryan Teece