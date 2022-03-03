Neighbours to stop production after nearly 37 years on-air

Popular Aussie soap opera Neighbours is ceasing production after nearly 37 years on-air.

(Source: Twitter/Neighbours)

The show chronicles the lives of Ramsay St residents.

The move was announced on the shows official Twitter page on Thursday night.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," the post reads.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high.

"From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

The show helped launch the careers of pop stars Kylie Minogue and Natalie Imbruglia.

It was first broadcast on the Seven Network on March 18, 1985.