Mosgiel dairy worker seriously injured in aggravated robbery

A worker at a Mosgiel dairy has been left seriously injured after an aggravated robbery on Thursday night.

Police say the robbery occurred at a dairy on Gordon Rd at around 8.30pm.

A tall man with a slight build was reportedly seen leaving the area in a white vehicle which drove off toward the motorway at speed after the incident.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who came to the victim's aid until the ambulance arrived."

Police will be at the dairy on Friday completing a scene investigation.

Anyone in the area near the dairy or surrounding streets who may have seen something is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 220303/9442.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.