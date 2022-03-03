Bay of Plenty woman's grave fears for son fighting to protect Ukraine

A Ukrainian-born Papamoa mother told 1News she has grave fears for her son who is ready to join the fighting in Europe.

Luda Shelton moved to New Zealand 16 years ago but most of her family are still in Ukraine.

During an emotional interview with 1News reporter Sam Kelway, Shelton said she's unable to sleep and is filled with dread.

"It's just terrifying what is happening."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelton’s 21-year-old son is a border worker and psychology student in Ukraine. He's now preparing to defend his country as Russian troops invade.

“It's hard, but at the same time I'm proud. I'm proud he's there,” she said.

She wasn’t able to show 1News photos of her son, or share his identity and location as they are kept secret for his safety.

Shelton had a message for her son, "just stay alive as much as you can. I know you had to save country, your grandma, your sisters, cousins."

Shelton also said she is desperate to see Ukrainian refugees given safe passage in New Zealand.

“We're pleading for help just to bring our families here if possible. They will support themselves, our families are not going to be a burden for New Zealand. I will work twice as much. I will work two jobs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she worries for other family members in Ukraine too, her sister's husband is paralysed and they live with their 84-year-old mother.

"They're terrified and I think they went once to the bomb shelter, and they said just hardly any people turn up and it's too difficult to travel."