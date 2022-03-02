Kiwi actor in new Netflix whodunnit series

It's currently ranked number three on Netflix, and One of Us Is Lying has a New Zealand connection.

Not only was it filmed here - it also features an up-and-coming Kiwi actor, 21-year-old George Ferrier.

It follows a group of teenagers who are suspects in a murder at their school.

The show originally aired on US streaming service Peacock, before it moved to Netflix several weeks ago.

"It's surreal, I mean we sort of made the show not knowing Netflix was gonna be involved," said Ferrier. "For my friends and family here in New Zealand to be able to watch it has just been incredible."

He plays the part of TJ Forrester.

"He's part of the popular crew. Unfortunately he's madly sort of in love with his best friend's girlfriend which brings a lot of complications."

Aside from a few scenes in the pilot episode, which were filmed in Vancouver, the entire series was shot in Auckland.

"We did our best to make Auckland look as Los Angeles as possible," Ferrier said. "We had studios out in Mt Wellington in which we sort of built the classrooms and different characters' rooms and the hallways."

Ferrier also starred in another recent Kiwi project, the film 'Juniper', alongside acting veteran Charlotte Rampling.

He was studying drama in Los Angeles when he got the part.

"I came back to do Juniper early 2020, Covid happened, I ended up locked in New Zealand, and I've been here in New Zealand for the past two years."

He's starting on a new project here in under a week.

"I have to be annoying at the moment and can't give anything away... I feel very blessed and very lucky to be doing these international things that are here in our backyard."