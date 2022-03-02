East Coast roots keeps new Tactix captain grounded

At just 24, Kimiora Poi aspires to complete many milestones in her netball career.

But becoming captain of the Mainland Tactix was something unexpected.

"Being a captain of an ANZ team was something I never thought about ever, I never considered being a captain" said Poi.

But clearly Poi's teammates saw a natural leader with the Tactix voting for her as their new captain while Jane Watson awaits the birth of her first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yeah I must have stuck out for some reason, I don't know why," Poi said.

While the 24-year-old might not see what others do in her, she's clear on how she intends to lead.

"Being myself out there, my leadership style is by an example not yelling orders and directing people around and saying things when I feel they need to be said and not trying to force unnatural leadership styles," said the midcourter.

That philosophy was instilled in her by her whānau and East Coast roots.

"My family is a humble family, taking that into my life is one thing people say oh you don't celebrate lots. I know I'm happy but there's always more you can do," she said.

“I’m always going to be from the East Coast, I grew up in Tikitiki and I guess that’s part of the reason of who I am today and where I’ve come from and how I’ve got here playing Netball in Christchurch.”

Kimiora Poi. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

But where to next for Poi?

If she thrives under her new responsibilities, Poi could be off to the Commonwealth Games later this year in Birmingham.

"For netball in general it's a free for all, whoever puts the hard work behind the scenes and works on those little micro skills that you need, and putting it out on court consistently," said Poi on opportunities this year for New Zealand's netballers.

"They have their core group of players but even then if they don't perform or other players just coming into the season put their hand up, they have to pick whoever is best on court."

Some difficult choices await the Silver Ferns selectors.