19,566 Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Tuesday

There are 19,566 Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A health worker with a Covid-19 test tube. (Source: Getty)

The positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RAT) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (329), Auckland (12,530), Waikato (1,812), Bay of Plenty (1185), Lakes (376), Hawke’s Bay (168), MidCentral (260), Whanganui (45), Taranaki (165), Tairāwhiti (88), Wairarapa (42), Capital and Coast (691), Hutt Valley (355), Nelson Marlborough (196), Canterbury (740), South Canterbury (37), Southern (529) and West Coast (17).

The location of one case is unknown.

The ministry said 17,053 cases were detected through RAT and 2513 through PCR tests.

The total number of active community cases is 99,859.

A total of 373 people are in hospital with the virus, including nine in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

"Further increases in cases and hospitalisations are a reminder of the things we can do to slow the spread of Omicron," the ministry said in a statement.

"Getting vaccinated greatly reduces the chances you will get severely ill and require hospital care if you get Covid-19. Boosters offer a high level of protection against Omicron, so if it has been three months or more since your second dose of the vaccine, please get your booster."

The ministry also reminded people to wear a mask when out and about and for people to self-report positive RAT results through My Covid Record, in order to understand the size of the outbreak.

Twenty-two cases at the border were also announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, 23,465 booster doses administered, bringing the total to 2,371,552.

A total of 16,314 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 14,633 community cases were announced.