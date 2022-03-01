Tense scenes as police face off with Parliament protesters

Tense scenes played out at Parliament on Wednesday morning after police launched a major operation on the anti-mandate protest.

A 1News camera operator filmed a tight column of police three deep facing off against protesters.

Police were wearing helmets and had shields as they moved on the protesters.

Some protesters were arrested and taken away by police during the stand off.

Also this morning protesters used a table tennis table as a shield and used fire extinguishers on police.

Now in its fourth week, police on Wednesday massed around Parliament, some with riot shields, as they urged protesters to leave the area.

Forklifts were brought in, and a helicopter circled the area. Police marching in lines came from different directions as they attempt to reduce the space available to those protesting. Police have been emptying tents of those inside.

Pepper spray has been used.

