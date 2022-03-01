Luxon says it’s time for protest to end as police operation ramps up

National leader Christopher Luxon says it’s time for the protest outside Parliament to end, as police launch a major operation on Wednesday morning.

Luxon told Breakfast that Wellingtonians have had enough after 23 days of disruption because of the occupation.

Christopher Luxon.

"At some point it has to come to an end."

When asked if the protest should have come to an end earlier, he said it was a police operation that the Government had no influence over.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he came into Parliament just after 5am and realised there was a building police presence.

In the background of the interview, a police officer over a loudspeaker could be heard every now and again.

Luxon said police officers were warning protesters that they were trespassing and not to obstruct police activities, or risk arrest.

The National leader had previously accused the Government of contributing to New Zealand’s “increasingly divided society”.

"What we are seeing outside Parliament and the reaction to it is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time," Luxon said in late February.

Luxon said it was a "big thing" for Governments to impose mandates.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mandates were justified for a while as a temporary measure as we battled Covid and lifted vaccination rates," he said.

"What we need from the Government is an honest conversation and some straight talking over the issue of mandates.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, responding to the accusation at the time, said she found National’s position “upsetting”.

“They seem to be responding and sympathising with the protesters,” she said.

“We all took a position as parties that none of us would engage with what is ultimately illegal activity outside that borders on and demonstrates bullying and harassment of Wellingtonians.”