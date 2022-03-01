Homicide investigation launched after Northland man poisoned

Police are asking for help from the public following the suspicious death of a Northland man in December last year who they have discovered was poisoned.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said in a statement on Wednesday David Davan, aged 67, from Herekino died in Auckland Hospital on December 9, 2021 after falling ill in November.

While Davan's death death was initially treated as unexplained, further inquiries discovered he was poisoned prior to his death.

As such, a homicide investigation has since been launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they have determined that he was poisoned after consuming a quantity of wine from two wine bottles which had been left in his letterbox, with an examination revealing poison in one of the bottles.

Further forensic testing of these bottles is currently underway.

It is believed the bottles were likely placed in Davan’s letterbox on Puhata Road sometime in early November 2021 and are appealing for help from the local community to identify those who are responsible.

Police said anyone who has any information which may assist the investigation is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 211114/9270, or they can speak to an officer in person by visiting the Kaitaia Police station.