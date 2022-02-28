Ukrainian Olympian prepared to defend Kyiv 'with gun in hand'

Just two weeks ago, Vladyslav Heraskevych was representing Ukraine on sport's biggest stage at the Winter Olympics, but now he's back home and preparing to fight for it too.

Heraskevych competed in the men's skeleton in Beijing and made headlines soon after when he flashed a "no war in Ukraine" sign after one of his heats.

He was also among more than 60 athletes from Ukraine and 14 other countries who sent an open letter to Olympic and Paralympic leaders, urging them to immediately suspend the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

The messages weren't enough to stop Russian president Vladimir Putin initiating a military operation two weeks later.

Heraskevych told 1News in an exclusive interview he arrived back to his home in Kyiv on February 15 - just over a week before the operation was ordered - but has since fled to his father’s hometown near the Ukrainian capital.

"I saw explosions the first day when it started," Heraskevych said.

"It's absolutely terrifying... you understand but at the same time you don't understand what's happening.

"You just don't want to believe it."

"I'm ready to protect the city with a gun in my hands"

Vladyslav Heraskevych holds up a sign during the Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Heraskevych and his father, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, are now preparing to defend Kyiv.

The 23-year-old said he has friends who are still in the capital already doing the same.

“We are already looking for an opportunity to go. It’s really hard because a lot of bridges are damaged," he said.

"Also, we don’t have a lot of petrol. I think it will be possible [to go to Kyiv] tomorrow or after tomorrow."

When he gets there, Heraskevych - who is a physics student when he isn't competing - isn't certain what role he'll have in helping out but he said he's not afraid to be on the frontlines.

"I don't have experience in the army but I'm ready for anything and I'm ready to protect the city with a gun in my hands.

"I am ready. I'm ready and we, Ukrainians, we will never give up. We love our land and we will protect it."

Vladyslav Heraskevych (Source: Getty)

Heraskevych did note though that the Ukrainian military were giving guns to people with "shooting experience" first and people without such expertise were being given other tasks instead.

"If you don't have experience, other work can be done," he said.

"There are spies from Russia who are trying to get things done from the inside so we can find them instead."

While his mind is made up, Heraskevych did admit he is still in disbelief.

"Life changes so quickly - one moment I'm an Olympian and I'm trying to do my best on the ice track but even now when I say it, it feels so far away.

"Now it's necessary to defend your country, defend your family and protect your land. It changes you and it's terrifying what you feel but I feel obligated to defend it.

"I'm ready for anything."

Heraskevych added it wasn't about finding glory on the battlefield though.

"We are prepared to defend our country," he said.

"We are not prepared to die."