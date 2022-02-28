Judge orders prominent anti-vaccine activist away from Parliament

A prominent anti-vaccine activist has been ordered away from Parliament grounds after his dramatic arrest on Saturday evening.

Man arrested by police at Parliament protest on Saturday, Feb 26. (Source: 1News)

By Jessica Morris

Brad Flutey appeared in the Wellington District Court this afternoon, accused of encouraging protesters at Parliament to behave in a manner likely to cause violence, and then for failing to comply with police orders – namely failing to supply fingerprints and photographs, on Saturday February 26.

Judge Andrew Nicholls released the 35-year-old on bail to his home address in Katikati, Bay of Plenty, under the conditions that he resides at his home address, does not attend or arrange meetings encouraging non-compliance with Covid-19 health orders, and does not come further south than the Ngauranga Gorge in Wellington.

Flutey has been a prominent and vocal figure at the protest, recently making claims on Telegram that people at the parliament protest were “getting really sick” with symptoms he attributed to EMF radiation.

Seventeen people who attended the protest have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Flutey is set to reappear in Wellington District Court on March 17.

