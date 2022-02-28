Government Minister David Parker tests positive for Covid-19

Government Minister David Parker has tested positive for Covid-19.
Parker is Environment, Ocean and Fisheries and Revenue Minister, as well as the Attorney-General.
Parker is the first Government Minister to announce they have tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand.
He is isolating at home.
"Some minor symptoms but not feeling too bad," he said in a post on Twitter.
"Haven’t been in the Beehive since Monday, so fortunately not with other MPs or staff while infectious."
There was 14,633 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday.
Prior to Phase 3, Parliament staff were involved in Covid testing screening, which has now been discontinued.