Government Minister David Parker tests positive for Covid-19

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Government Minister David Parker has tested positive for Covid-19.

David Parker speaks to media.

David Parker speaks to media. (Source: Getty)

Parker is Environment, Ocean and Fisheries and Revenue Minister, as well as the Attorney-General.

Parker is the first Government Minister to announce they have tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand.

He is isolating at home.

"Some minor symptoms but not feeling too bad," he said in a post on Twitter.

"Haven’t been in the Beehive since Monday, so fortunately not with other MPs or staff while infectious."

There was 14,633 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday.

Prior to Phase 3, Parliament staff were involved in Covid testing screening, which has now been discontinued.

