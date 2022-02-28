Emotional scenes as MIQ-free travel from Australia reopens

Reunion scenes like that of a movie played out in New Zealand on Monday, as flights from Australia brought home the first passengers who can now isolate at home rather than MIQ.

However come Wednesday at 11:59pm, even home isolation will cease for those who test negative to Covid on arrival. With Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing that fully vaccinated Kiwis can skip the seven day requirement.

And from Friday at 11:59pm, borders will be open to Kiwis anywhere in the world, they too, not required to self-isolate if fully vaccinated.

A group of experts says its time – on Monday there are nearly 15,000 cases of Covid in New Zealand and just 23 at the border.

Professor David Skegg gave advice to the Government on Sunday.

He said MIQ had been crucial, but the pattern of risk in New Zealand had shifted dramatically.

"Given the rapid change, we believe it is now appropriate to drop the requirement of self isolation for fully vaccinated New Zealanders," Skegg said.

"If you had asked for our advice two or three weeks ago, we probably would have given a different answer. This has developed very rapidly."

The news comes after two years of heartbreaking stories from ex-pats who have struggled to get home via the MIQ system.

Grounded Kiwis spokesperson, Martin Newell told 1News there was a "huge, huge sense of relief".

Opening up to tourists is the next step but there's no firm date for that yet and it won't be until after Omicron peaks.

Queenstown Airport wants tourists flying in for the ski season.

"What we're really looking for now is a pathway, opening up international tourism so what was New Zealand's biggest export earner can get back on its feet again," says Glen Sowry, Queenstown Airport's chief executive.

However, Skegg says we are in for a rough few weeks.

"I think it's important for us all to remember that this pandemic is not over, or nearly over. the virus continues to mutate," he says.