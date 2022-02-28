Border reopening, new isolation rules: What you need to know

Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern on Monday outlined new rules for Kiwis wanting to return to New Zealand, and isolation requirements, amid the Omicron surge.

Here's what the rules are now, after advice was provided from the Strategic Covid-19 Public Health Advisory Group and Director-General of Health.

  • From 11.59pm Wednesday, all self-isolation requirements for vaccinated NZ travellers from Australia will be lifted.

  • Travellers will still need a negative pre-departure test and have rapid antigen tests upon arrival and on day five or six.

  • Anyone testing positive will require a PCR test to allow genome sequencing.

  • From late Friday, the same will apply to New Zealanders from the rest of the world.

  • Managed isolation will remain for unvaccinated New Zealanders, refugees and some community cases as needed.

