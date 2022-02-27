Tall Blacks win second game at Asian World Cup qualifiers

The Tall Blacks have made it two-from-two in their Asian World Cup qualifier campaign so far with a win over the Philippines on Sunday night.

Tom Vodanovich takes a jumpshot (Source: Getty)

New Zealand beat the Philippines 88-63 in Manila on the back of strong games from Dion Prewster and Tom Vodanovich.

The pair scored 20 points each in the contest but Vodanovich made it a double-double with 10 rebounds contributed to the cause as well.

Taane Samuel was also impressive off the bench, adding 12 points on five-from-five shooting including two three-pointers.

Coach Pero Cameron was happy with the result.

"It was very big game. Anytime you play the home team in their country, it's always big but bigger here in the Philippines where the sport is very big.

"There was a pretty good turnout in the crowd tonight, which we loved to see. I felt both teams were in it, and I'm glad the way our team finished the game."

The Tall Blacks will next play India - who they beat 101-46 in their opening match last Thursday - on Monday night to continue their play in Group A.

South Korea was also meant to feature in Group A but withdrew from the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.