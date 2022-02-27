Spectacular image of South Island from space shared by NASA

Source: 1News

NASA has released a spectacular image of the South Island from space showing the snow-capped Southern Alps and the Alpine Fault.

Aerial view of the South Island taken by NASA. (Source: NASA Earth)

An astronaut onboard the International Space Station took the picture on July 13, 2020 and it was posted on the NASA Earth Facebook page on Monday.

"The Southern Alps form a spine of white that contrasts with the surrounding green and brown landscape," the post reads.

"The elevation of the range creates a rain-shadow effect east of the mountain range,"

As of 10.30am on Monday the post had been shared more than 50 times.

