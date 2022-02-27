NZ's supermarket duopoly: Can Kiwis get a better deal?

Source: Sunday

Do you think you’re paying far too much for your food at the supermarket?

It’s not just consumers who feel like they’re being stung, suppliers are also worried. They’re scared of speaking out against supermarkets for fear of retaliation.

The industry is worth $22 billion a year with only two big players – Woolworths and Foodstuffs. But they’re under pressure and Government scrutiny, and we could be on the cusp of the biggest shakeup in 20 years.

Sunday investigates New Zealand's supermarket duopoly and asks if Kiwis should get a better deal.

Watch Sunday's full feature report in the video above.

