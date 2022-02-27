Langman looking for world's fittest netballer with new app

Silver Ferns great Laura Langman is getting behind a campaign to find the world's fittest netballer as a way to inspire passionate Kiwis to train hard and play well.

Langman is part of NetFit Netball – a digital platform designed to help netballers of all ages with skills, drills, nutrition and more – and is helping launch their new app to get more people active.

The former world champion told Breakfast on Monday from the Sunshine Coast the new app is about giving motivation to those looking for it.

“We’re really looking forward to getting feedback and seeing how everyone likes [the app],” Langman said.

“It’s something for everyone. It’s yourself against yourself and it’s creating an environment where people embrace testing instead of being afraid of it.”

Langman said while the app comes from a netball background, anyone looking to improve their health or fitness can use it.

“To be fair, we’re using netball as the vehicle to drive these healthy messages home,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we’re tuning in to a very technologically-driven culture so we might as well use that to our advantage and get people moving.

“So this is something you can easily download and have with you at training.”

Laura Langman. (Source: Photosport)

Langman added for those looking to up their netball game, there was strong content available.

“I tried to spice things up,” she said of drills she’s added to the app.

“You’ll be doing movements where you think ‘why do I need this in netball’?”

To help get the app out there to the masses, NetFit has launched a campaign to find the world’s fittest netballer with a preseason training programme aimed at challenging anyone wanting the title.

“I want to challenge people to step into the darkness, get out of their comfort zone and test themselves every week,” Langman said.

“Then when we hit the court we will be fitter, faster and stronger, both mentally and physically.”

The app can be downloaded from both the Apple app store or Google Play and is free until May 1.