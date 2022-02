Iwi leaders have united in Wellington on Monday morning calling for a peaceful resolution to the anti-mandate protest at Parliament.

Ceremony at Pipitea Marae, Monday February 28, 2022. (Source: 1News)

The protest is now in its twenty-first day in central Wellington.

At dawn today a symbolic cloak was laid down at Pipitea Marae, calling for peace and calm in the Capital.

More than 130 protesters have been arrested since the occupation began.

Other protesters have become infected and hospitalised with Covid-19.