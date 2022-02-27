Adams stops conference to ask reporter about 'sick accent'

Steven Adams has added to the countless humorous interactions he's had with media throughout his NBA career by stopping his conference to ask about a reporter's accent.

Adams was speaking to media on Sunday following the Memphis Grizzlies' 116-110 win over the Bulls when a certain journalist grabbed his attention.

The reporter had a strong accent, using words such as "y'all" as he asked the Kiwi centre about the game but before he could finish, Adams cut in.

"Where are you from, bro?" Adams asked.

The reporter, slightly surprised, told Adams he was from Tennessee before he was complimented by the NBA star.

"Oh, that's a sick accent, bro. I haven't heard that before, that's awesome dude."

Steven Adams lays in a basket.

Steven Adams lays in a basket. (Source: Getty)

The reporter thanked Adams for the "kind words" before telling Adams he was a fan of his too.

Adams had a huge performance for the Grizzlies in the win over the Bulls, posting 12 points alongside 21 rebounds to compliment all star Ja Morant's 46-point outing.

The Grizzlies sit third in Western Division with a record of 42-20, seven wins shy of the top-ranked Phoenix Suns.

