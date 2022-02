A worker has died in a workplace incident at a transport deport north of Wellington on Saturday morning.

Police say they were alerted to the incident on Waingawa Road, in Carterton, around 9.30am.

The man died at the scene.

Two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene after St John were notified shortly before 9.30am, but they weren’t required for transportation.

An investigation is now underway and WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.