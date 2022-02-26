Man arrested over stabbing at Wellington backpackers

Source: 1News

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing at a Wellington backpackers on Friday night.

Police, file.

Police, file. (Source: 1News)

He has been charged with wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after appearing in the Wellington District Court on Saturday morning.

Police say they were alerted to the alleged assault at Hotel Waterloo at around 9.50pm.

They were taken to Wellington Hospital with critical injuries and the offender was arrested at the scene.

Police would like to talk to any witnesses and ask that anyone with information to contact police on 105 with file number 220226/9847.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

