'Disappointing behaviour' - One arrested at Wellington protest

One person was arrested at the Wellington convoy protest on Saturday, after they attempted to move a bollard with their vehicle.

The site was listed as a Covid-19 location of interest on Thursday.

A number of protesters then unsuccessfully attempted to move the same concrete bollard by hand.

A number of police officers were also spat on and needed medical attention.

Although police described Saturday's events as "very disappointing behaviour", they said they were pleased the number of protesters that joined the occupation was far fewer than last weekend.

Approximately 200 people joined the site during the course of the day.

A police spokesperson said they continue to urge people to stay away due to unsanitary conditions, aggressive behaviour, and increasing lack of control displayed by protest organisers.

"It remains the case that this is not a suitable environment for families and children."

Police will continue to have a highly visible presence at Parliament grounds, and said any vehicles that continue to be parked illegally outside the protest perimeters are at risk of being towed and seized.

Police estimate there has been no change and about 300 vehicles remain in the cordoned area.