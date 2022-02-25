Trio formerly accused of murdering Lois Tolley get name suppression

Three men formerly accused of murdering Lois Tolley have had their identities permanently suppressed.

Lois Tolley. (Source: 1News)

Tolley, 30, was alone in December 2016 when four men entered her Upper Hutt home looking for drugs and money, police said.

She was cut and shot at close range, with police referring to her death as an "execution-style" killing.

In a High Court hearing held virtually on Friday, Justice Simon France made the suppression order on the condition that the court can readdress it if any of the defendants are charged for the offences again in the future.

The trial of the three former defendants was meant to take place this month but their charges were withdrawn late last year.

In a judgement made public this month, Justice France said the prosecution case had “gradually unravelled” with the Crown acknowledging it had insufficient evidence to go forward with the trial.

The judge said he ruled the Crown prosecution could withdraw the charges, instead of having the charges dismissed as the defendants sought, for a range of reasons including the severity of the charges and the fact that the police investigation is ongoing with other offenders yet to be identified or charged.