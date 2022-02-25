Russian missile strike on Kyiv wakes Kiwi journalist

Kyiv woke to the sounds of a cruise missile strike Thursday morning (local time) - a Kiwi journalist amongst them.

Tom Mutch, a photojournalist living in Kyiv, told 1News the strike came after a quiet night.

"We were woken up at around 6am by the sounds of a cruise missile strike hitting military installations.

"Ever since then it's been go, go, go. There's been a lot of people lining up to get cash out, lining up to get supplies."

Mutch said people are scared for their homes and families, but there's still a sense of somewhat calm.

"People are not panicking, there's no fighting, or looting, or rioting."

Kyiv residents told Mutch they're used to living with the threat of war and knew this day would come.

But leaving Kyiv right now is proving to be a challenge.

"There are no flights going in and out of Kyiv, the airspace is completely dominated by the Russian Air Force," Mutch said.

"Even the road rail links, they're quite nearby to zones that's active conflict now, so people don't think its necessarily safe to leave".

For Mutch, he's taking it one hour at a time.

"I'll see what happens overnight… and then I'll reassess my options."