Primary school turns rugby field into sunflower field

A little primary school in South Canterbury has transformed its rugby pitch into a field of sunflowers and now, a maze.

The sunflower field has always been a playground for the kids at Makikihi School but as of Friday, it's open to the public.

The local community can buy tickets to visit the field, principal Tina Ivam said.

"It's a really good fun family event that children, parents, grandparents can all enjoy."

It's a collective effort, with Ivam rallying all 24 students to help clear walkways in the field in preparation for visitors.

"It's like one big family, really."

The money raised will be put towards field trips for students.