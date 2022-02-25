Primary school turns rugby field into sunflower field

Source: 1News

A little primary school in South Canterbury has transformed its rugby pitch into a field of sunflowers and now, a maze.

The sunflower field has always been a playground for the kids at Makikihi School but as of Friday, it's open to the public.

The local community can buy tickets to visit the field, principal Tina Ivam said.

"It's a really good fun family event that children, parents, grandparents can all enjoy."

It's a collective effort, with Ivam rallying all 24 students to help clear walkways in the field in preparation for visitors.

"It's like one big family, really."

The money raised will be put towards field trips for students.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

550 contact tracers wake up to no work

2

Primary school turns rugby field into sunflower field

3

Police and NZDF vaccine mandates 'unlawful', High Court rules

4

Covid-19 vax rates to pass 100% in some parts of NZ, but how?

5

Sharp increase sees 12,011 new Covid community cases in NZ

Latest Stories

LIVE: More explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian forces advance

Fleeing driver injured after crashing car into truck in Auckland

NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion

Russia seeks to quash critics of invasion, project strength

Primary school turns rugby field into sunflower field

Related Stories

New charges laid over alleged cocaine importation ring

Mosque terrorist to seek Judicial Review of Royal Commission report

Christchurch earthquake anniversary: 11 years on

Busy Covid testing centre causing traffic delays in Christchurch