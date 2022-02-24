Self-isolation requirements being reviewed for returning Kiwis

Overseas returnee self-isolation requirements are being reviewed, as the country moves into Phase 3 of the Omicron response ahead of opening the border back up to Kiwis in Australia.

Returnees are able to form a bubble with family during isolation.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government is getting advice "about whether people should still need to self-isolate on arrival in New Zealand".

Travellers will be able to self-isolate for seven days on return, with fines between $4000 - $12,000 possible for those breaking the rules. Vaccinated New Zealanders can return from Australia on February 27, 11.59pm. Two weeks later fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other eligible travellers from rest of the world will be able to enter and isolate at home.

The Government previously said isolation requirements would be in line with that of 'close contacts'. Travel requirements were then confirmed on February 15 - which set self-isolation requirements for returnees at seven days, according to the Covid website.

On Thursday, Hipkins said the definition of close contacts is changing, with only those who are household contacts of Covid cases having to isolate for 10 days.

"We are days away from the border beginning its reopening for Australia and very shortly followed by the rest of the world. We are reviewing the self isolation requirements for people coming into the country," he said.

"We're getting advice on that, about whether people should still need to self-isolate on arrival in New Zealand. We expect to get that advice in the next week or two."

He said the Government would consider that advice and would then make decisions based on that.

"Within the next month, we'll certainly be making decisions on that."