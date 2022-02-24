Protesters chase Ardern's vehicle down driveway after school visit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was rushed out of an event at a school near Christchurch on Thursday after a large group of protesters stationed themselves out front.

Angry protesters surrounded her vehicle as she left Tuahiwi School, with some chasing the vehicle down a long driveway and screaming abuse about mandates and Covid-19 restrictions.

The scene was one of chaos and an almost frenzied mentality from those fed up with the Government.

1News spoke to a mother and daughter who say they were forced out of their jobs as teachers due to vaccine mandate requirements. Others at the protest simply resorted to hurling abuse at media.

Protesters chasing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Parents and teachers at the school were visibly upset by the protest, which detracted from an otherwise enjoyable visit for them with the PM.

However, students were largely unaware with most of the school grounds situated further back from the main road where the majority of protesters occupied.

Tuahiwi School principal Melanie Taite-Pitama said the protest did not represent the views of their kura community.