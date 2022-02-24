Man charged over robbery of Waikato pharmacy, gas station

A man has been charged following the aggravated robbery of a pharmacy and the burglary of a gas station in Hamilton earlier this week.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police allege the 45-year-old walked into a Hamilton East pharmacy with a firearm and threatened staff at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, February 22.

Police allege the man passed staff a note requesting several drugs, which was handed over to the man before he fled the scene.

Later on Tuesday evening, police were alerted to a burglary at a service station in Whatawhata.

The front glass window was broken, and numerous items were taken.

Officers soon spotted a vehicle leaving the scene and signalled for them to stop, which the driver failed to do.

The vehicle was later seen driving erratically, crossing onto the wrong side of the road, and narrowly missing a bridge near Pirongia.

No pursuit was initiated, but the vehicle was subsequently spiked and came to a stop where the man was taken into custody without incident.

Located in the vehicle were several items from the gas station burglary along with medications believed to be linked to the earlier pharmacy robbery.

The Hamilton man is facing several charges of burglary and driving offences, along with aggravated robbery from October 2021.

He was due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday, February 24.

