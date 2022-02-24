Former All Black Va’aiga Tuigamala dies, aged 52

Former All Black Fesolai Va’aiga Tuigamala, famously known as “Inga the winger” has died, aged 52.

Va'aiga Tuigamala pictured playing for the All Blacks against Canada at the 1991 Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Considered one of rugby’s greats he played in 19 Tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993 and 23 Tests for Manu Samoa from 1996. Later he made a successful switch to rugby league with Wigan in the UK.

His strong performances on the field were acknowledged in 2008 when he was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby and community.

News of his death emerged on Thursday night just weeks after his sister Helen Verry died after being seriously injured at a church in west Auckland.

Following Tuigamala’s rugby career he faced many challenges including the collapse of two businesses, financial hardship and serious health risks but always fought back determined to turn things around and encourage others.

“I know what it’s like to be poor, I know what it’s like to be famous, I know what it’s like to have a lot of money but that doesn’t define you, it does not define you,” he said.

The church played a big role in his life.

England Rugby World Cup winner Jason Robinson revealed in 2015 how Tuigamala saved him from the brink of suicide by introducing him to his faith.

Va''aiga Tuigamala pictured in 1998. (Source: Getty)

Robinson posted after the news of Tuigamala's death: “Absolutely heartbroken ... I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to Wigan Warriors from NZ. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother.”

Two years ago when Tuigamala received a traditional Samoan Tatau he told 1News “my journey in tattoo reminds me of those highs and lows - but then where you are going and what you are doing about it”.

Supporting charities and his community was important to him.

Early last year Tuigamala was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes which landed him in hospital in April. Determined to make positive health changes he launched Project ODICE (Obesity Diabetes Intervention Champion Evangelist) hoping to inspire others.

He leaves behind his wife Daphne Margarete Rose and four children.