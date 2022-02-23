Warriors pair to battle for starting halves spot

It’s down to two in the race to partner Shaun Johnson in the Warriors’ halves to start the NRL season, coach Nathan Brown says.

Kodi Nikorima. (Source: Photosport)

Kodi Nikorima and Ash Taylor, who joined the club from the Titans this offseason, would face off for the five-eighth berth, with Brown again indicating that Chanel Harris-Tavita was likely to line up at fullback against the Dragons in round one.

Star custodian Reece Walsh will miss that match and the round two clash with the Gold Coast Titans while he serves his two-game suspension for cocaine possession.

“We’re sort of in a situation with Reece being suspended where we’re looking at a couple of things,” Brown said.

“Chanel is a good chance of playing fullback for the first few weeks which probably makes it a race of two out of Kodi and Ash Taylor.”

Form in this weekend’s final trial against the Gold Coast Titans would be key in selection, as would taking some of the kicking load from Johnson and a defensive focus, Brown said.

“Kodi will get the start this week and Ash will play a little bit of time. We’ll see what unfolds this week, the form part will play a fair bit.”

Taylor was slightly ahead of Nikorima before being hampered by a hip complaint and contracting Covid over the Christmas period.

“He was a little ahead (in the race for a starting spot) and then he had some time off with his hip and then his Covid, but now he’s starting to get going again. We’ve been pleased with Ash, that’s why we took up his contract.”