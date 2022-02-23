Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 1%

Source: 1News

New Zealand's official cash rate has been lifted to 1 per cent, the Reserve Bank announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Various NZ dollar notes (file image)

Various NZ dollar notes (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The Monetary Policy Committee on Monday increased the OCR by 0.25 basis points.

It comes after an increase in November 2021 by 0.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent.

The committee agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme - through both bond maturities and managed sales.

It also agreed to reduce monetary stimulus to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment

The Reserve Bank said headline CPI inflation was “well above its target range, but would return towards the 2 per cent midpoint over coming years.

“The pace of global economic growth has slowed however, due to the general elevated uncertainty created by the persistent impacts of Covid-19, and clear signals that monetary conditions will tighten over the course of 2022,” the central bank said.

It also stated that in New Zealand, underlying economic strength remained in the economy, however some “short-term economic disruption” was expected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Reserve Bank pointed out that high vaccination rates across New Zealand would “assist significantly to reduce this disruption”.

New ZealandEconomyBusiness

Popular Stories

1

Daily Covid-19 cases pass 3000 for first time in NZ

2

Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

3

Abuse shouted at Ardern by anti-mandate protesters in Westport

4

MP hospitalised after breaking arms, spinal and rib fractures

5

LIVE: Second Wellington school closes due to Parliament protest

Latest Stories

Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?

Queensland flash-flooding kills woman in submerged vehicle

LIVE: Second Wellington school closes due to Parliament protest

Grunge pioneer, Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan dies

Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

Related Stories

Omicron wave a 'hump' that businesses will get over - Robertson

Once-successful tourism business now operating at just 1%

Inspiring wāhine celebrates milestone in activewear business

Taxpayers' Union stunt sees motorists handed back petrol bill tax