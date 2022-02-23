Gloriavale lawyer says 'stark choice' but members still choose lifestyle

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Former Gloriavale members are being questioned about their so-called “choice” to stay in the West Coast commune.

The Employment Court is considering whether those living at Gloriavale are employees or volunteers.

The Labour Inspectorate ruled out investigating claims of long working hours last year, pointing to paperwork showing residents gave service to the community without the expectation of being paid.

In court, the lawyer for Gloriavale leaders, Scott Wilson, asked former members about their ability to leave.

“Whilst you didn't have a choice about being born into the community, you did with your own children," he said.

“You chose for them to be born into and part of that community didn't you, you and your wife?

“It might be a stark choice but there is a choice."

Former member Faithful Disciple responded: “There was no other choice."

Disciple explained that he tried to leave the community with his family in 2015 but was convinced by the leadership to stay.

“This hurts where you are taken into a meeting where you are harangued shamed and put under the severe mental stress to get you to submit to their will,” Disciple said.

Read more: Former Gloriavale member calls it a 'brutal control regime'

Born and raised at Gloriavale, he said it was run like a military boot camp.

“By the time a child attained 13 to 14 years of age they were well conditioned to what was a brutal control regime,” Disciple said.

Former member John Ready told the court he was kicked out of Gloriavale for challenging the leadership.

He said even parents don’t make decisions for their own children.

“Not inside Gloriavale, the parents don’t have the choice. They’ve been stripped of their ability to have choice.

“This dominant male is the absolute ruler of the community in all matters."

Gloriavale’s leaders will take the stand this week, fronting up publicly for the first time to address what goes on inside.

New ZealandWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

Omicron: What will a move to Phase 3 look like?

2

Govt announcement on Thursday outlining Omicron outbreak changes

3

Daily Covid-19 cases pass 3000 for first time in NZ

4

8 injured as multi-vehicle crash closes part of Auckland's SH16

5

Two protesters positive for Covid at Parliament occupation

Latest Stories

Two protesters positive for Covid at Parliament occupation

Is it right to try and save marine mammals like Toa?

New extinct duck found in Central Otago given name

Gloriavale lawyer says 'stark choice' but members still choose lifestyle

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate to 1%

Related Stories

Abuse shouted at Ardern by anti-mandate protesters in Westport

Are Gloriavale residents employees or volunteers?

'Tough conversations' needed on climate adaptation in NZ

Hokitika community's daring rescue of horse stuck neck-deep in mud