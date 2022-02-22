Police staff working at Parliament protest contracted Covid

Source: 1News

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says “a number of staff” working on the frontlines of the Parliament occupation have tested positive for Covid-19.

“A number of staff are isolating having tested positive,” he said.

Coster said the police staff were working as part of one team together on the ground at the protests.

He said he did not yet know how staff caught the virus.

Earlier, the Police Commissioner told RNZ that he would be surprised if Covid was not present at the Parliament occupation due to the number of places that protesters had come from.

It comes after an unknown substance was sprayed onto police officers at the protest on Tuesday.

Coster said the officers involved were recovering.

Three of the officers involved had been hospitalised earlier due to the incident.

“Thankfully they’re doing well. As of last night they were doing fine,” he said.

Coster said he did not yet have confirmation on what specific substance had been sprayed on officers.

