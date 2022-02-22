Abuse shouted at Ardern by anti-mandate protesters in Westport

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was loudly heckled by anti-mandate protesters as she left an event in Westport on Wednesday.

(Source: 1News)

She was visiting Westport on Wednesday to attend a briefing on recent flooding in the area, where she viewed a slideshow of the flood’s impacts.

Protesters outside the building where Ardern was in appeared to be holding up signs from group Voices for Freedom.

Some protesters interviewed by 1News said they were against vaccination mandates among many other issues. A man was also filmed hurling abuse at media present.

The protesters heckled and yelled at Ardern - some swearing - as she left the venue where she had her briefing.

It was planned that the prime minister would leave the briefing in order to tour flood-hit areas by car.

New ZealandPoliticsWest CoastCovid-19

