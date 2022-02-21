Sewage from protest 'discharging' into Wellington Harbour

Officials are warning people not to swim at popular spots along Wellington's central waterfront due to protesters at Parliament dumping raw sewage into stormwater drains that drain into the harbour.

Wellington waterfront (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) has declared the Wellington City waterfront at Shed 6 and Taranaki St dive platform "unsuitable for swimming" and advised people to avoid swimming, fishing and recreating in the harbour until notified.

"Greater Wellington's environmental protection team are currently investigating raw sewage being emptying into the stormwater system around the Parliament area," LAWA said.

"This waste is currently discharging into the western side of the harbour."

Greater Wellington confirmed to 1News there were reports of raw sewerage being dumped into stormwater drains at Parliament but would not be sending anyone to investigate due to health and safety fears.

"Greater Wellington can confirm reports of waste being emptied into drains at the protest sites," the organisation said in a statement.

"Any impact on the health of the water will be posted on the LAWA safe to swim website.

"We will continue to monitor this situation but are unlikely to send our environmental monitoring team into the Parliament precinct to investigate to protect the health and safety of our staff.”