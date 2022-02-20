Hospices facing 'terminal' funding crisis

Hospices are facing a funding crisis, and one South Auckland facility says the Government isn’t listening to their concerns.

In an interview on Q+A with Jack Tame, Tōtara Hospice CEO Tina McCafferty said services have been reduced amid a looming shortfall of about $1.3 million.

She said despite writing letters about the issue to Health Minister Andrew Little, she is yet to hear anything back.

“I've been writing to every politician who represents anything to do with the constituencies here – Judith Collins, Shane Reti, Christopher Luxon, Anae Leavasa,” said McCafferty.

“Some of those have spoken to Chris Hipkins, to Ashley Bloomfield. We are met with low-impact responses. We are deflected and deferred.”

Nurse holding elderly person's hand. (Source: istock.com)

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders at the end of their lives access hospice services each year.

Government funding makes up more than half of the total budget for the sector, but there has been a significant loss of income over the last year due to the closure of hospice charity shops.

She said that good palliative care is now down to the “postcode lottery”, in which levels of support are determined by where patients live.

“It's entirely dependent on whether my team of second-line support can sell enough furniture, can sell enough second-hand shirts,” said McCafferty.

“Can you imagine going to your GP or going to a surgeon at the hospital and they said to you, ‘well, Jack, we could do that in six months’ time if we've sold enough auction items at our next fundraiser.’”

Tōtora Hospice have also been unable to access the wage subsidy since August 2021, and a $7 million payment to the sector in 2020 intended to last for the duration of the pandemic was insufficient, said McCafferty.

In a statement in response, minister Little said “hospices do an important job caring for some of the sickest New Zealanders and we appreciate the work they do,"

“The Covid pandemic has made their job more difficult which we acknowledged with extra funding. Under our current system, hospices are funded by DHBs. This will change under reforms that come into effect in July.

“Tina McCafferty and Tōtara Hospice have raised issues with me that I am looking into.”