Breakfast's Matty McLean announces engagement to Ryan Teece

Breakfast's Matty McLean announced his engagement to long-term partner Ryan Teece on Sunday morning.

Matty Mclean announces his engagment. (Source: Facebook/Matty Mclean.)

The loved-up pair took to Instagram to share the news, with McLean captioning the post: "He asked. I said yes!"

McLean and Teece have been together since 2017: "After five years of memories, on our anniversary, Ryan created a pretty amazing new one by asking me to marry him," McLean said on Twitter.

After five years of memories, on our anniversary, Ryan created a pretty amazing new one by asking me to marry him. pic.twitter.com/vGsYVoZfAx — Matty McLean (@MattyMcLean) February 19, 2022

Teece also took to social media to celebrate the exciting news, "so I guess we have a wedding to plan," he said on Instagram.