1929 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday

There are 1929 new Covid-19 community cases to announce in New Zealand on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

A health worker speaking to a person about to tested for Covid-19 in Christchurch. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in: Northland (13), Auckland (1,384), Waikato (155), Bay of Plenty (58), Lakes (9), Hawke’s Bay (17), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (11), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (8), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (28), Hutt Valley (50), Nelson Marlborough (60), Canterbury (35), South Canterbury (7), Southern (77).

Seventy three people are in hospital with the virus, one of which is in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

In addition, there are 12 cases to report at the border.

On Thursday, 35,903 booster doses were administered.

The Ministry of Health said nearly 370,000 booster doses were administered over the Big Boost week, pushing the total number of boosted people past two million.

MidCentral District Health Board has now reached 90 per cent fully vaccinated for Māori.

The Ministry of Health reminded everyone that it was important to get their booster shot in the fight against Omicron.

"It’s also fantastic news that more than 90 per cent of Māori aged 12 years and over in the MidCentral DHB region have now been full vaccinated, becoming the fifth DHB area in Aotearoa to achieve this milestone."

High testing demand was still being experienced, especially in Auckland.

Aucklanders have been advised to expect delays and not to call Healthline to check the status of a test result as it is not able to provide this information.

The ministry urged the public to only get tested if they have cold or flu symptoms, have been identified as a close contact of a case, or have been asked to get tested by a health official.

"Some Covid-19 test results are taking longer to process at laboratories due to an increase in demand at Community Testing Centres, particularly across the Auckland region," the ministry said.

"We would like remind everyone that every scan on the NZ Covid Tracer App counts."

On Thursday, 1573 community cases were recorded.